Crews battle fire at Cargill Turkey Production Plant

TEMPLE, Texas – A fire broke out at Temple’s Cargill Turkey Production Plant on Friday night.

Temple Fire and Rescue tells FOX44 they received a call at 5:19 p.m. about a fire at the plant, located at 251 Berger Road. They arrived on scene with eight units and 18 personnel. The Troy Volunteer Fire Department also arrived with two units and nine personnel.

Crews found smoke showing from inside the building and found a fire at a material hopper on the west side of the structure.

The fire was called under control at 6:43 p.m. 15 employees were inside the plant at the time of the fire, but all escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue