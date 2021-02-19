Crews battling massive fire at Killeen hotel

KILLEEN, Texas – Crews are battling a massive fire at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel – located at 2704 O.W. Curry Drive, on the south side of Interstate 14 and the East Central Texas Expressway.

Authorities are on scene after the Killeen Police Department says they received an initial call at 8:27 p.m.

The East Central Texas Expressway at W.S. Young Drive has been temporarily closed. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Source: Killeen Police Department