Crews find body during search for missing man in Lake Waco

WACO, Texas – Waco Police confirmed the body that was found Friday night in Lake Waco is that of the 23 year-old man whose jet ski flipped over Thursday night.

This comes after search crews returned to Lake Waco Friday morning.

“They weren’t able to recover him yesterday, so they came back out this morning,” Commander Steve Mosley of the Waco Police Department said. “Waco Police Department, along with Waco Fire Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s, all had boats in the water.”

Waco Police, fire crews, Texas Game Wardens, and park rangers with the U.S. Corps of Engineers began the search Thursday night in an area between the Ridgewood Country Club Marina and the Twin Bridges Day Use Park.

Fire rescue personnel were told a jet ski overturned about 400-500 yards straight out from the pier at the Ridgewood Country Club marina. A woman on the jet ski was rescued by a boat passing by.

Police say the man fell off the jet ski.

“It appears that he just fell off the back,” Mosley said. “He wasn’t operating the jet ski from what I understand – he was on the back of the jet ski, and he just fell off the back in water that was over his head.”

Waco Police Officers say their hearts and prayers go out to all of the friends and family of the 23-year old man.