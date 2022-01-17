WACO, Texas – Several local fire crews were busy early Sunday morning.

Downsville Fire was paged out to a grass fire – with possible structures also in danger. The first unit on scene notified the Sheriff’s Office that a cottonseed barn was on fire.

Automatic mutual aid was called into Robinson Fire and Beverly Hills Fire. Additional tender support was called in from China Spring, Bruceville-Eddy and Lacy Lakeview.

The fire was soon contained by all fire departments. The Speegleville Fire and Lorena Fire Departments also assisted.

Source: Downsville Volunteer Fire Department