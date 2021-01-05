Crews respond to early morning Temple fire

TEMPLE, Texas – One occupant has escaped from an early morning fire in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday morning in the area of 1408 E. Adams Avenue. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding towards the back of the property.



Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered the shed had been converted into a makeshift residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the small structure was a total loss. There was one occupant inside at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape without injury.



Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven fire fighting apparatus and 20 personnel. Also on scene were the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS. Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as Undetermined, but noted a makeshift woodstove from a 55 gallon drum was found in the area of origin.



Regardless the type of heater, HVAC system, or fireplace that you use to warm your residence – electric, gas, or wood – Temple Fire and Rescue would like to remind the public to keep a three foot area around it clear to limit heat exposure to belongings which may ignite easily.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue