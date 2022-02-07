ELM MOTT, Texas – Crews were dispatched Sunday morning to a structure fire in Elm Mott, right behind the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department.

The department had an engine crew and rescue crew dispatched, and also requested assistance from the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department.

(Courtesy: Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

The homeowners owned the two lots in Elm Mott and live next door, but nobody lived in the actual house. The fire appears to have started from an electrical outlet in the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported.

Source: Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department