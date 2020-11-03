Crews respond to fire in Temple’s United Plaza

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire at 2807 W. Adams Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Lucky 7 Sweepstakes in the United Plaza. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the facility.



Temple Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a small fire inside of the structure, and used fans to assist in ventilating the smoke from the building. No injuries have been reported.



Temple Fire & Rescue responded with nine units and 20 firefighting personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue