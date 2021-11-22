Crews respond to fully engulfed structure fire in Clifton

CLIFTON, Texas – Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Clifton on Monday morning.

Clifton Police officers responded to the 300 block of South Avenue D at 6:24 a.m. When they arrived, the front of the residence was fully engulfed. Both occupants were already outside and safe.

The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department and the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department soon arrived on the scene and started to extinguish the fire. North Bosque EMS, out of Clifton, also responded as a precautionary measure.

The Bosque County Office of Emergency Management soon responded, and started conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire – which is still under investigation.

Source: Clifton Police Department