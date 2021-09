TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue responded to an 18-wheeler fire on southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Mile Marker #299. The highway was shut down while crews cleaned up the area. The 18-wheeler was empty, and no other vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue