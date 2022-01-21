TEMPLE, Texas – Temple firefighters responded to a reported residential structure fire Thursday – located at 7020 Brandon Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a single-story residential home. The fire was found on the covered back porch, and in the living/dining areas of the structure. It was quickly brought under control by Temple Fire crews.

The back of the building suffered heavy fire damage, which extended into the living room/dining room areas of the home. There was also significant smoke damage through the home.

The occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire, and self-evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. While searching the structure, firefighters were able to find and successfully rescue the family dog.

No injuries to occupants or fire personnel were reported.

Temple Fire Department investigators determined the fire started on the covered back porch, but an exact cause of the fire was not identified. The fire is being ruled as undetermined, pending further investigation.

Temple EMS and Temple Police both responded and assisted. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with eight units and 21 personnel, while Belton Fire responded with one engine and three personnel. The call was dispatched at 4:12 p.m., and the first unit arrived at 4:17 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 4:46 p.m. All units cleared the scene at 5:35 p.m.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue