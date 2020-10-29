Crews respond to Temple mobile home fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire on W. Nugent Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home located at 3113 W. Nugent, in the Derby Mobile Home Park.



No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported. With quick action by the firefighters, the fire was under control and extinguished by 3:00 pm.



The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue