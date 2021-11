WACO, Texas – Waco Police and Fire units responded to a fire in the laundry room of the Hilton Hotel on Monday night.

Crews were called out to the 100 Block of S. University Parks Drive. Police were dispatched at 10:27 p.m. for traffic control. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm incident about an hour later.

FOX 44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Sources: Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department