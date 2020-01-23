Crews respond to College Station rollover accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Authorities are responded to a vehicle rollover in College Station Thursday afternoon, where a man was trapped inside of a garbage truck.

The College Station Police Department reported the westbound FM-60 ( Raymond Stotzer Parkway) Frontage Road and on-ramp were closed just west of Turkey Creek.

The College Station Fire Department was on the scene and was working to free the driver of an overturned garbage truck, who appeared to be in stable condition.



(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

A PHI Medical Helicopter was on standby. The scene has since been cleared.

Source: College Station Police Department