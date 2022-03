LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department is responding to an eight-car pileup on Interstate 35.

The department posted on social media Monday afternoon that the accident occurred near Mile Marker 339. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also on scene. Travelers should seek alternate routes.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Fire Department