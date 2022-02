WOODWAY / HEWITT, Texas – The Waco and Woodway Fire Departments are responding to a commercial building fire in the 9100 Block of Old McGregor Road.

Fire officials tell FOX 44 a car ignited inside Midway Automotive on Monday morning. All employees safely got out of the building.





Two garage doors of the building had to be cut open to be able to extinguish the fire.

Source: Waco Fire Department