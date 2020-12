WACO, Texas – Crews responded to a mutual aid structure fire in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 4100 block of Acree Drive. A family was inside the house when the fire began. Luckily, they all got out without any injuries.

The Waco Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. The family is unsure of what started it.

There was some damage to their cars, but they are grateful it was only property damage and no one got hurt.

Source: Waco Fire Department