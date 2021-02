WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers are en route to the scene of a vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist.

Waco Fire Department crews are currently on the scene inside the 2300 block of E Lakeshore Drive. No obvious injuries have been reported, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco Police are urging travelers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Source: Waco Police Department