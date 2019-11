HEWITT, Texas – The City of Hewitt Water Department worked on a water main break in the 400 block of E Spring Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Residences in the area of Judy, Brenda, Linden, and Crestwood were affected.

City crews restored service as fast as they could, and water was officially restored to all affected areas around 4:00 p.m.

Source: Hewitt Police Department