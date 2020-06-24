Crews to Close Westbound BUS 77 Lanes and Northbound US 84/Waco Drive Exit for My35 Waco Construction

WACO, Texas- The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all westbound lanes of BUS 77 where they cross under I-35.

The lanes will be closed from Tuesday, June 23rd at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, June 24th at 5 p.m. to work on drainage features.

Westbound traffic will be directed to the northbound I-35 frontage road where they can turn around at US 84/Waco Drive and use the southbound I-35 frontage road to reconnect with westbound BUS 77.

Crews also plan to close the northbound exit for US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A) on Wednesday, June 24 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound main lane traffic planning to exit US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A) will need to exit BUS 77 (Exit 337A).

Crews plan to close all lanes of the northbound I-35 frontage road from Bellmead Drive to US 84/Waco Drive on Wednesday, June 24 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to place barriers.

Northbound frontage road traffic will need to use Bellmead Drive and US 84 to reconnect with the northbound frontage road.