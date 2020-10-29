Critical habitats discussed for Georgetown, Salado salamanders

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition met to discuss critical habitats for Georgetown and Salado salamanders.

Back in 2012, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the salamanders as “endangered” and designated a critical habitat for them.

The FWS has proposed an 80-meter surface and 300-meter subsurface circles in ten sites around the Bell and Williamson Counties.

The Coalition did say the designation is not quote “prudent at this time” because threats have been successfully addressed, and the species is now stable.

You can read the full report below:

Source: Bell County