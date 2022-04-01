FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services officials continue to monitor the Crittenberg Complex fire on Fort Hood.

As of Thursday night, the fire is 85 percent contained on post and 95 percent off post in Flat, Texas. The fire has burned 33,175 acres.

Since the beginning of the fire response, aircrews have conducted more than 257 air drops.

Hot spots do remain on the range and fire crews will continue to monitor and respond them. They will also conduct targeted prescribed burns in other areas as preventative measures which may produce smoke throughout the day.

Fire officials are asking travelers to use caution on the roads on Fort Hood, as emergency and military vehicles will still be responding to areas across the range.