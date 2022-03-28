The Department of Public Safety reports a large quantity of crude oil has been spilled following an 18-wheeler rollover in Burleson County.

DPS spokesman Sgt Justin Ruiz said the crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. Monday on State Highway 36 at FM 1362.

There was no immediate estimate of just how much crude was spilled, but it was described as a “large amount”.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the wreck for a time with his legs pinned, but was extricated safely.

There was no fire.

The crude was reported to have been spilling into a ditch alongside the highway.

Northbound lanes of Highway 36 were closed, with traffic diverted into one of the southbound lanes with traffic control on the scene.

Hazmat teams were dispatched to the scene.

Environmental impact had not yet been assessed Monday morning.