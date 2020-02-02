Cruise lines issue new restrictions due to coronavirus

The spread of the novel coronavirus is causing concerns among the world’s biggest cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean International announced Sunday that is forbidding any guest or crewmember from boarding a ship if they have traveled to, from or through mainland China or Hong Kong within the last 15 days.

The cruise line is also tightening secondary health screening requirements. Some guests will need to undergo extra screenings to ensure cruise terminal safety if they fall in the following groups:

Anyone that has been in contact with individuals that have traveled from, to, or through mainland China or Hong Kong in the last 15 days.

Anyone that holds a Chinese or Hong Kong passport — regardless of when they were there last.

Anyone that feels unwell or demonstrates flu-like symptoms

The cruise line says these measures will help reduce the potential for the virus to further spread.

Carnival Cruise Line is taking a similar stance. It announced on Friday, “In accordance with guidance received from Cruise Lines International Association, and with the health and safety of guests and crew in mind, cruise lines, including ours, will also be implementing travel restrictions. Accordingly, all guests who have traveled to China in the last 14 days prior to their embarkation day will not be allowed to sail.”

There is also an impact of cruise ships which call in the Bahamas as the government there is not allowing guests from any cruise line who have been to China in the last 20 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency as the virus continues to spread not just in China but around the world and the numbers keep on going up.