CTC campus closing Thursday

Central Texas College (CTC) announced its Central and Fort Hood campuses are closed Thursday, February 11th, due to inclement weather.

There will be no face-to-face classes on Thursday. However, all online and SVL classes will be held as scheduled.

Service area campus sites in Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas, and Marble Falls should follow the guidance of their local school district.

Central and Fort Hood campus employees should work remotely and assist students by email and live chat. They should also contact their supervisor for information specific to their department.

Bookstore curb-side pickups will be rescheduled. Contact information is available at www.ctcd.edu/phase-5.

Source: Central Texas College