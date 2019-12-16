FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

CTC Foundation to honor distinguished alumni

Thomas Nipper.

The Central Texas College Foundation is honoring distinguished alumni – including fallen DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper.

The CTC Foundation is hosting a reception Monday night to honor six distinguished alumni in the Anderson Campus Center. The event starts with a mixer, with the program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Honorees in addition to Nipper are Tony Barrio, Susan Fergus, Antonio Leija, Mark Sheppard, and Barbara Weaver.

We will take you there and learn more about the honorees tonight on FOX44 News at 9.

