Curbside bulk trash collection resumes in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is beginning curbside collection of residential bulk items and additional household waste.

Both services were suspended in March to minimize the potential exposure of employees and the public to the COVID-19 virus.

New procedures are in place to provide the service safely.

Excess household garbage in plastic bags that does not fit in regular containers is assessed a container reload fee of $6.50 per reload, not to exceed two reloads or $13.

Bulk items, which include furniture, building materials and some appliances, can be collected curbside for a fee of $21 for up to three cubic yards (3′ x 3′ x 9′) and $7.50 per additional cubic yard (1′ x 1′ x 3′).

Items that are always prohibited from curbside collection are:

• Rock

• Dirt

• Deceased animals or deceased animal waste

• Tires; tire and wheel combinations

• Hazardous waste materials

• Lead acid batteries

• Vehicle bodies; engines; boats; camper shells

• Lawn mowers; riding mowers

• Liquid waste of any kind

Through Friday, four locations remain open for free disposal of excess household waste. Roll-off trailers are located at Killeen Community Center, Long Branch Park, Lions Club Park and Killeen rodeo grounds.

The Transfer Station, located at 12200 SH-195, is open for normal operations.

Residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items, construction and demolition debris and excess household waste free once per month with a current city utility bill.

All drop-off recycling services remain suspended until further notice. This includes the Killeen Recycling Center, Killeen Transfer Station and recycling trailers. Move-in box collection and commercial facility recycling collections are also suspended.

For specific issues related to Solid Waste, please visit KilleenTexas.gov/SolidWaste, email sw-info@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-7785.

For current information related to COVID-19 and local impacts, please visit KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.

Source: City of Killeen