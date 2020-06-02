Customers inside store as Discount Drink and Tobacco robbed, police searching for suspect

BRYAN, Texas- A suspect is on the run after police say he robbed a Discount Drink and Tobacco.

Police responded shortly after 10:30 to the Discount Drink and Tobacco, located at 3819 E 29th St. for an aggravated robbery that just occurred.

Several customers were in the store when the suspect entered the store and displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).