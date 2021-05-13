CVS Pharmacy makes vaccine available for 12-15 year olds

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CVS Pharmacy has announced taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those ages 12 to 15 and over 5,600 locations across the country.

The announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was to be administered beginning Thursday.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

While walk-ins will be accepted patients are being encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to be sure the vaccine will be available.