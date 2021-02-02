CVS To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine in Waco

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Waco, TX- CVS Pharmacy will begin distributing the COVID-19 Vaccine in 70 locations in Texas, including Waco.

CVS says they will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11, in a continued effort to combat the Coronavirus. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Texas, including Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.