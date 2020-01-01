Cyber-stalker targeting Waco real estate agents

WACO, Texas – Central Texas real estate agents are being targeted by a cyber-stalker.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX44 that a half-dozen Waco women have received sexually explicit pictures from an unknown phone number.

The person with this unknown number has also sent these women pictures of their own children, which were grabbed from social media. These women are also getting messages about what this person wants to do sexually with their children.

The Sheriff’s Office has an arrest warrant obtained for one person. They say it appears additional people could also be involved. Authorities are focusing on suspects in two cities, but more suspects could be in additional places such as New York and South Carolina.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office