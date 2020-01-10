Cyberstalking suspect brought to McLennan County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Cyberstalking suspect Andy Castillo is now in the McLennan County Jail. Castillo faces charges of Criminal Solicitation and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

McLennan County Deputies arrested him Monday at his Lubbock home on accusations that he cyberstalked at least five Waco-area real estate agents.

During their investigation, deputies say they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children sent to people in ten different states and at least twenty cities. They believe some of the harassment has gone on for at least a year.

Deputies say Castillo sent the most recent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before they raided the home.

For a full list of where deputies say Castillo sent his threats, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events