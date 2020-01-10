Cyberstalking suspect brought to McLennan County

Cyberstalking suspect Andy Castillo is now in the McLennan County Jail. Castillo faces charges of Criminal Solicitation and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

McLennan County Deputies arrested him Monday at his Lubbock home on accusations that he cyberstalked at least five Waco-area real estate agents.

During their investigation, deputies say they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children sent to people in ten different states and at least twenty cities. They believe some of the harassment has gone on for at least a year.

Deputies say Castillo sent the most recent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before they raided the home.

For a full list of where deputies say Castillo sent his threats, follow this link.