The man convicted of killing DPS Trooper Damon Allen has been moved to the McLennan County Jail following his capital murder conviction in a Brazos County courtroom.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said that Black would normally have been transferred back to the Freestone County Jail following his conviction, but they did not have the resources to house him – so McLennan County agreed to take him.

He will remain in the jail here until such time as he is taken by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

His trial had been moved to Brazos County on a change of venue. He was convicted Thursday. Since the death penalty was not sought, he received an automatic sentence of life without possibility of parole.

Trooper Allen pulled had Black over for a traffic violation on Interstate 45 in Freestone County on Thanksgiving Day of 2017. As Allen got out of his vehicle, Black shot him. Trooper Allen died at the scene.

An affidavit noted that Black’s driver’s license was recovered at the scene – which other investigators said was located under Trooper Allen’s body.

Funeral services for Allen were held December 1, 2017 at the Mexia Football Stadium, just south of the junior high school.