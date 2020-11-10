Dallas area fugitive leads local police on lengthy chase

A 31-year-old man listed as a fugitive from Dallas County led police on a chase from Lorena all the way to Bellmead Monday morning.

It started when a Lorena police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was going north on I-35 for a traffic violation.

A police statement said the driver, later identified as Hugo Vargas refused to stop and continued northbound through Hewitt, Robinson, and Waco before finally pulling in an stopping at the HEB store in Bellmead.

He was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle initially, then it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant from Dallas County for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

it was also determined that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen in San Antonio over the weekend, leading to an additional charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.

Vargas remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at a total of $133,000.