The case of Damarion Degrate was supposed to have a procedural hearing Friday morning, but it was postponed to July.

Degrate is facing a capital murder charge of a man after being accused of using a dating app to lure the victim in.

Degrate is also facing attempted murder with no bond and a $500,000 bond on the murder charge.

Detectives learned during the investigation that all the victims met Degrate through the dating app Grindr.