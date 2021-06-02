Dangers of wild mushrooms for your pets

WACO, Texas – With all of the rain we’ve been getting in Central Texas, and more on the way this week into next, your grass is likely growing faster than usual.

But lurking among the blades of grass is something flourishing in the rain and is dangerous for your pets – wild mushrooms.

Although they may look harmless in your yard, some are extremely poisonous for your pets – and can even cause death.

“She was our baby. I mean, we were heartbroken. We stayed with her in the big cage as she was dying, and just went through two boxes of Kleenex,” said Andrea Hubbard, whose dog died from eating mushrooms.

Hubbard lost her puppy Sugar Bear after she got into some wild mushrooms.

“She went out there, and I didn’t know why she was sick. I didn’t think about the mushrooms. Took her to the vet and he said, ‘Yup, she’s gotten into some poisonous mushrooms,'” said Hubbard.

Seeing mushrooms in your yard is a good sign – it means the rain is being absorbed by your lawn.

“With all this rain, I mean, there’s mushrooms growing everywhere. I know in my yard and all of my neighbors’ yards, there’s been a lot of them popping up very quickly,” said Dr. Gregg Pippin, Owner and Veterinarian at Barkley Animal Clinic.

But if the wild mushrooms are ingested, they can be poisonous for pets.

“They produce several toxic chemicals that can cause everything from hallucinations and seizures to liver failure and kidney failure,” said Dr. Pippin, with the Barkley Animal Clinic.

Dr. Pippin says when this happens, you have a limited time to take your dog to the vet before things get worse.

“Try to get them in right away, because we can help them out by inducing vomiting or by giving them charcoal to bind to the toxins to keep them from being absorbed,” said Dr. Pippin.

He says it’s a good idea to find them before your pet does.

“If you see them, get them out of your yard,” added Dr. Pippin.

“Had I known to do that, go outside and pick up all the mushrooms before she got out there, she would still be here with us,” said Hubbard.

Dr. Pippin says some of the symptoms you should watch out for include:

Seizures

Vomiting

Aggression

Agitation

He says it’s hard to pinpoint if mushroom poisoning is the cause of those symptoms, but be sure take them to the vet as soon as you notice them, so they can begin getting treated.