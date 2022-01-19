Darnall Army Medical Center has announced that due Due to the DoD supply status of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, CRDAMC will only be providing vaccines to Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard members, as well as to eligible beneficiaries ages 5 to 11, until further notice.

All other beneficiaries are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at an alternate location.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination locations they suggest going here

In a statement the center said, “We are committed to your safety and continued quality of care. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”