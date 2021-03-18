Darnall Army Medical Center opens Second Dose Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccine

FORT HOOD, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announces second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available.
Beneficiaries can schedule second dose appointments March 18 and 19 by calling the Patient Appointment line at 254-288-8888.
Same-day appointments are available.
Appointments are open for all beneficiaries that are due their second dose.
Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccinations with their unit/chain of command.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card, if available, to their scheduled appointment.