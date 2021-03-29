Darnall Army Medical Center scheduling more vaccinations

Darnall Army Medical Center have announced that COVID-19 first and second dose appointments are now available March 30, April 1 and April 2 for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and older.

Beneficiaries may schedule a first dose appointment online here

They may also do so by phone through the Patient Appointment line at 254-288-8888.

To book a second dose appointment, please call the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888. All vaccinations are by appointment only; walk-ins are not permitted.

Active Duty personnel should contact their unit/chain of command for their vaccine schedule.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.

Abrams gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CRDAMC is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to persons age 16 and older, including healthy uniformed personnel and others authorized to receive vaccines from DOD.