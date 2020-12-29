Darnall receives additional vaccine supply, dispenses by noon

Darnall Army Medical Center began offering more vaccine to high risk beneficiaries on Tuesday.

An announcement issued by the facility said it had received an additional supply of COVID-19 vaccines and began giving shots at 8:00 a.m. and said would be doing so until the supply ran out.

It was noted that there was a limited supply and the vaccine was being administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

It was all gone shortly before noon.

The high risk category includes persons over 65 years and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions such as heart failure; coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity or severe obesity (BMI greater or equal to 30kg/m2), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking or type 2 diabetes mellitus.