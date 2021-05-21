Darnall Respiratory drive through COVID testing site closing

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has announce the Respiratory Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site will close Friday, May 21.

Active-Duty Soldiers, family members, and retirees can seek care and testing for COVID-19 symptoms at their assigned patient-centered medical home.

Individuals that need assistance during regular duty hours should call the patient appointment line at 254-288-8888 to be connected with their clinic and receive arrival instructions.

Personnel requiring official military travel 48- hour pre-flight testing should obtain testing at their patient-centered medical home during regular duty hours.



After regular duty hours, beneficiaries who require COVID- 19 care and testing should seek assistance at the CRDAMC Emergency Department.

The respiratory drive through had been the central location for COVID -19 testing on Fort Hood for more than a year.

The move to decentralized testing is part of CRDAMC’s New Normal operations resulting from reduced infection rates and wide availability of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine within the Fort Hood community.