Darnall vaccinations again delayed

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announce a pause in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, March 1 due to shipment delays. There will be no COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Abrams gym.
Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the TRICARE appointment system, secure messaging, and automated call systems.
CRDAMC will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.
Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received.