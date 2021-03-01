Darnall vaccinations again delayed

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announce a pause in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, March 1 due to shipment delays. There will be no COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Abrams gym.

Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the TRICARE appointment system, secure messaging, and automated call systems.

CRDAMC will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received.