Darnell Army Medical Center celebrates COVID-19 patient being released

FORT HOOD, Texas – A Killeen man who spent several weeks battling COVID-19 finally returned home yesterday.

James Warnock, a retired Navy mechanical engineer, was released from Darnall Army Medical Center Thursday,

According to a press release from the Medical Center, Warnock exited the elevators to the atrium filled with staff celebrating his victory over the illness and sending him off with well-wishes.

“It is such a good thing, to see our first COVID-19 patient go home, “Col. Richard Malish, CRDAMC commander, said. “We’re excited about his recovery. It’s a big deal for him and his family, and I am proud of the hard work of our staff.”

Warnock says that he is grateful for the care that he received from the staff.

The care here at Darnall is top-notch,” Warnock said. “Everyone was really, really good and did a great job.”

Mr. Warnock, joined by his wife and daughter,where he headed home to continues to recuperate.