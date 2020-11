McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – As the McLennan County Grand Jury handed down a capital murder indictment against Demarion T. Degrate, accused of using a dating app to target a man, another charge of attempted murder was added against him.

U.S. Marsha’s arrested Degrate in Fort Worth, and he was brought back to Waco last month.

He is charged in the August 17th shooting death of Jonathan Deshawn Breeding.