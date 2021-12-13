A Belton man who set up a meeting through an online dating site found himself the victim of an armed robbery.

Belton Police report they were called to a location in the 1200 block of Magnolia Road at 12:45 a.m. October 29, 2021 to take the report of the robbery.

The victim told police he had invited a woman he met on a dating website to come to his home, but when she got there, he was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers with the Belton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division worked back through the website and identified 31-year-old Penny Morales of Fort Hood as a suspect.

A warrant charging her with aggravated robbery was obtained and she was arrested Friday and booked into the Bell County Jail.

She remained in jail Monday with her bond set at $150,000.