DAV, Backyard Grill Assisting Veterans for Special Event

WACO, Texas – The Backyard Bar & Grill and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be hosting a veterans service event tomorrow, Friday November 12, 2021.

DAV will have National Service Officers answer any general VA benefits questions veterans and their dependents may have. They are also offering on the spot claims assistance ranging from simple tasks such as claim status, and in-depth tasks such as claims filing with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Backyard Grill will be cooking their well-known BBQ and giving it away at no charge!

If a veteran would like to make a donation for the food, they are welcome to with all the proceeds going back into the local Waco Veteran community!

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until every veteran has their VA benefits taken care of.

Learn more or donate online at DAV.org.

Source: DAV National Service Office