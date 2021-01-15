Day of Service planned for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)

Several events are planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

Keep Waco Beautiful is hosting a Brazos River Cleanup on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is asked to meet at 201 S. University Parks Dr. in Waco.

The group is asking people to register ahead of time since there is a limited number of spaces due to COVID-19.

Here is the registration link.

Mission Waco is also hosting a Day of Service on Monday. It will start at 12 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. at 1505 North 15th Street.

There will be a free lunch and prayer service before work begins on the service projects.

Contact groups@missionwaco.com for more information on how to register.