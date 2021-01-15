Day of Service planned for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Several events are planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
Keep Waco Beautiful is hosting a Brazos River Cleanup on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is asked to meet at 201 S. University Parks Dr. in Waco.
The group is asking people to register ahead of time since there is a limited number of spaces due to COVID-19.
Here is the registration link.
Mission Waco is also hosting a Day of Service on Monday. It will start at 12 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. at 1505 North 15th Street.
There will be a free lunch and prayer service before work begins on the service projects.
Contact groups@missionwaco.com for more information on how to register.