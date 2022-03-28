COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A dead bat found at a Copperas Cove school has tested positive for rabies.

A Copperas Cove Animal Control Officer was dispatched on Thursday to Taylor Creek Elementary School, located at 2096 Big Divide Road, in reference to a dead bat. The animal was collected and sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin.

Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification from the Texas Department of Health on Friday that the bat was infected with rabies.

Any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a bat, or other wild animal in this area, should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222). You can also contact your physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure.

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to – fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or a coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, and not leaving pet food outside.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.