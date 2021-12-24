Hill County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night at the Whitney State Park campsite.

Witnesses tell investigators that it started with a 31-year-old man arguing with his spouse after a night of drinking. Deputies say at one point he left his spouse and two children and a nearby camper came over to check to see if they were okay.

When the man returned, witnesses say he pushed his spouse to the ground and the camper who had checked on them earlier confronted the man.

Witnesses say the man charged at the 42-year-old camper, who then pulled out a sidearm and shot the man several times.

911 was called at 11:23 p.m. and an ambulance took the man to Hill Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The Texas Rangers are helping in the investigation. The Hill County Sheriff’s office says it will forward the results of the investigation to a grand jury to determine if charges should be filed.