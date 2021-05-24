Deadly hit-and-run crash under investigation in Milam County

Texas State Troopers and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly hit-n-run crash that took place Sunday afternoon.

DPS says a passenger, an 11-year-old-girl from Killeen, died in a chain reaction crash on US 190 near Milano.

Investigators say the Malibu was following a black sedan heading north and both cars began to pass in a marked no passing zone. The black sedan collided with the right side of a Hyundai Sonata going south.

The Malibu then hit a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driving behind the Sonata at the end of the west bar ditch.

Troopers say the girl was not properly secured by a seat belt. Milam County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs pronounced her dead at 3:30 p.m.

The drivers and passengers of the Malibu and Cherokee went to a Temple hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are looking for the black sedan. If you know who the driver may be, you are asked to call Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033.