Deadly shooting reported at East Texas university

Two people are confirmed dead and a third is in the hospital after a shooting at Texas A&M – Commerce just before noon Monday.
Police say all of the victims were found in the Pride Rock Residence Hall. The university is asking all students to shelter in place at this time.
Additional shelters are set up in the Club and the ballrooms at Rayborn Student Center.
Campus police officers have been stationed throughout the campus.
Right now there is no word on whether the shooter is in custody. Police are also not releasing the names of the victims.