Deadly shooting reported at East Texas university

Two people are confirmed dead and a third is in the hospital after a shooting at Texas A&M – Commerce just before noon Monday.

Police say all of the victims were found in the Pride Rock Residence Hall. The university is asking all students to shelter in place at this time.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.



A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

Additional shelters are set up in the Club and the ballrooms at Rayborn Student Center.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.



Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Campus police officers have been stationed throughout the campus.

Right now there is no word on whether the shooter is in custody. Police are also not releasing the names of the victims.